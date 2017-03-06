Chiefs GM John Dorsey: 2017 rookie quarterbacks aren't ready to play

Long gone are the days when quarterbacks drafted in the first round are afforded the opportunity to learn by watching. Philip Rivers , taken fourth overall back in 2004, was certainly a beneficiary of this strategy, sitting for two years behind Drew Brees in San Diego before taking over the starting job in Year 3. Eleven years later and he remains one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

But Rivers is now the exception. Since 2011, 17 quarterbacks have been taken in the first round, and 14 of them were thrust into the starting lineup during their rookie seasons. Here are the 14, who had varying degrees of success: Cam Newton , Blaine Gabbert , Christian Ponder , Andrew Luck , Robert Griffin III , Ryan Tannehill , Brandon Weeden , EJ Manuel , Blake Bortles , Teddy Bridgewater , Jameis Winston , Marcus Mariota , Jared Goff and Carson Wentz .

And here are the three quarterbacks who, for the most part, played sparingly as rookies: Jake Locker , Johnny Manziel and Paxton Lynch . Two are already out of the league (Locker, Manziel), while one has a legit chance to earn a starting job in 2017 (Lynch).

We mention recent history because with the 2017 NFL Draft just months away, quarterback-needy teams will be looking for quick solutions to problems that may require months or years to resolve. Specifically, four quarterbacks will be under the microscope as possible first-round targets: Mitchell Trubisky, DeShone Kizer , Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Whether they’re capable of playing as rookies is another matter entirely, however, one Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey addressed in a conversation with TheMMQB.com’s Albert Breer.

“First off, what stands out, I think there’s only one guy that’s ever taken a snap from under center,” Dorsey said. “How about that one? It shows how we’re evolving into a spread-option era. Then, what you have to analyze is can they spit out a play in the huddle? If you look at the majority of these guys, everybody’s signaling everything in from the sideline.

“These are the types of things people are looking for as they sit and they talk to these players. Can they sit and regurgitate an offensive play? That’s hard to do, especially in [our] system, it’s really hard to do. But on the whole, they’re a more athletic group.”

Dorsey continued: “Are there any finished products here? I don’t think so. So where are the warts, and are you willing to live with the warts? That’s what people are asking.”

So, are any of these quarterbacks are ready to play?

“No,” Dorsey told Breer after a long pause and a smile.

Ultimately, teams searching for a quarterback will have to decide if the warts are worth it. Not so much in 2-3 years -- because coaches and front-office types making decisions now could be long gone in future -- but in the coming months. It’s why the Cleveland Browns seem likely to take close-to-a-sure-thing pass rusher Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick. It also why the Chicago Bears are looking at soon-to-be free agent Mike Glennon , who has 18 career starts in four seasons, and has completed 59.4 percent of his throws with 30 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.