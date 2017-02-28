Chiefs release Jamaal Charles after nine seasons in Kansas City

It looks like Adrian Peterson isn’t going to be the only big-name running back on the free agent market in 2017.

The Chiefs announced Tuesday that they have released Jamaal Charles in a move first reported by ESPN.com. Charles had been with the team since 2008, when Kansas City made him a third-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Although Charles has a long history in Kansas City, the decision to release him wasn’t a complete surprise. The 30-year-old running back has only played in a total of eight games over the past two seasons due to a lingering knee injury.

Charles tore his ACL in 2015 after playing in only five games and then dealt with swelling in that same knee throughout the 2016 season. The veteran running back was placed on injured reserve in both years.

During his absence over the past two seasons, both Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West emerged as capable replacements. In 2016, Ware led the Chiefs with 921 yards rushing. As for Charles, he only saw in action in three games last season, and only totaled 40 yards on the ground.

By cutting Charles, the Chiefs will save roughly $6 million in cap space.

Charles will leave Kansas City as the team’s all-time leading rusher. In nine seasons with the Chiefs, Charles totaled 7,260 rushing yards, along with 2,457 receiving yards. One of Charles’ biggest seasons came in 2013 when the four-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 19 total touchdowns.

Despite dealing with injuries over the past two seasons, Charles shouldn’t have any problem finding a job on the free agent market. It wouldn’t be a shock to see teams like the Panthers, Giants and Packers reach out to the aging veteran.