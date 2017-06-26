Chiefs reportedly fired GM John Dorsey over communication, management style

It was a surprise when the Chiefs fired general manager John Dorsey last week, mostly because a GM is tasked with one main responsibility: Create a roster that wins.

During Dorsey's four seasons, the Chiefs did just: 11-5, 9-7, 11-5 and 12-4. In fact, Kansas City has the fourth-best winning percentage from 2013-16 behind only the Patriots, Broncos and Seahawks, all teams that won a Super Bowl during that span. But according to Terez A Paylor of the Kansas City Star, Dorsey's dismissal had to do with his ability to relate to others.

After Dorsey fired two front-office executives without explanation, a source told Paylor, "John does stuff and doesn't tell people why." Another source added that Dorsey's management style "could wear on people."

Dorsey's strength -- identifying and evaluating talent -- was never in question. It was the other aspects of the job, like managing the salary cap and the day-to-day running of the team, that raised doubts.

"He's not a big disciplinarian or big on chain of command," a source told Paylor, "so people did what they wanted."

Another source added: "It's more about his management skills."

Still, Dorsey has supporters both inside the organization that just fired him as well as around the league.

"Loved working for him," one source told Paylor.

Another league source said, "I loved him. Blunt, honest and a great talent evaluator. Losing him and Ballard in one offseason is insane."

That would be Chris Ballard, who was hired as the Colts' general manager earlier this offseason after spending four years in Kansas City. Ballard was hired by Dorsey in 2013 as the director of player personnel. Two years later, he was promoted to director of football operations, and in January he replaced Ryan Grigson in Indy.

For the Chiefs, this is the latest chapter in what has been a surprisingly active offseason that includes parting ways with Jamaal Charles and Jeremy Maclin and trading up in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft to take Alex Smith's replacement, Patrick Mahomes.