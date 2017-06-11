Chiefs say Tyreek Hill is 'just scratching the surface as a wide receiver'

Tyreek Hill was one of the breakout players in the NFL during the 2016 season. Hill started the season working almost exclusively as a return man, getting very few snaps as an offensive player, but by midway through the year he started getting on the field for half the snaps or more; by the end of the season, he was the Chiefs' most dangerous offensive player. He finished the season with nine offensive touchdowns on 85 touches (61 catches, 24 rush attempts), while also doing double duty as the best return man in football.

Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub, who used to be the special teams coach for the Bears, gave Hill the highest praise any return man can receive last week when he said that Hill does "couple things that are Devin Hester-ish," even while acknowledging that the comparison is not fair to either player. The Chiefs, though, want Hill to be more than just a return man. They want him to be a big part of their offense.

"He's really just scratching the surface as a wide receiver -- just keeps better and better," Toub said, per the Kansas City Star. "The offense just keeps throwing more and more stuff at him, and he just keeps improving. It's really amazing."

Receivers coach Greg Lewis is thrilled with what he's seen from Hill as well. "Tyreek is a special, special player," Lews said. "He's got elite speed, he's got track, Usain Bolt speed. That's something special."

Despite their plan to increase his offensive workload, the Chiefs are still planning to use Hill as a return man in 2017. "Listen, I have dealt with this with (Brian) Westbrook and DeSean Jackson," Reid said of managing the workload of players that are both elite return men and big offensive contributors. "You can balance that out ... there is nothing that says they can't do both."

They just don't want him to take too much of a pounding, so they might only use him to return punts, as opposed to both punts and kicks.

As for Hill himself, he sees a like-type player in another player that started his career as a small-ish receiver and return man. "Steve Smith," Hill said. "He's the same height as me and he's a dog on the field." Smith began his career in Carolina doing dual-duty, and eventually just became one of the best receivers in the NFL and the Panthers couldn't afford to let him return anymore. He was too important to their offense.

Needless to say, if things work out that way for Hill, the Chiefs would gladly make that trade. Even if he doesn't reach that level, though -- and let's be honest, it's extremely unlikely he does -- they'd have to be pretty happy with an elite return man that also contributes big plays offensively.