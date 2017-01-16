Chiefs' Travis Kelce rips officials after James Harrison draws crucial holding flag

A holding penalty on left tackle Eric Fisher, which negated Alex Smith's successful 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, is all that prevented the Chiefs from tying the Steelers on Sunday night. The Chiefs never saw the ball again after their failed second attempt from the 12-yard line, and the Steelers ran out the clock on their season.

After the game -- an 18-16 Pittsburgh victory -- Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce gave his take on the call. As expected, he wasn't happy.

He called it "horses---." He said that the "ref felt bad for James Harrison falling on the ground." He finished by saying the official who threw that flag "shouldn't even be able to work at f------ Foot Locker."

You be the judge.

Here's the angle from behind the play, which shows Fisher hooking James Harrison and Harrison maybe slipping on the grass.

Fisher, 72, blocks Harrison. NFL/NBC

And here's the second angle:

Shortly after these photos, Smith released the ball. NFL/NBC


Anyway, it's worth noting that Kelce is also probably frustrated because he didn't have a great outing. He caught five passes for 77 yards, which are fine numbers, but he was also flagged for a personal foul due to a blatant cheap shot after the whistle. He failed to reach the end zone in a game that featured too many field goals by both sides.

Look, players get frustrated after regular-season losses, so it shouldn't be a shock to hear Kelce get emotional after a devastating postseason loss. It happens.

Meanwhile, here's Fisher weighing in.

