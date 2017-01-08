Chiefs will reportedly try to extend Andy Reid's contract this offseason

Andy Reid is often criticized for his dubious game-management decisions and his conservative play-calling, but he's also been a wildly successful NFL coach, both in Philadelphia and now in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 team in the AFC, and in his four seasons with the team, he's 43-21 and qualified for the playoffs on three occasions. It also explains why owner Clark Hunt wants to keep Reid right where he is.

The 58-year-old coach will enter the final year of his contract next season, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs will look to extend Reid's contract in the coming months.

Andy Reid currently averages $7.5 million a season, which ranks tied for third behind Pete Carroll and Sean Payton (Bill Belichick also makes $7.5 million), and expect that to change if the Chiefs make a deep playoff run in the coming weeks.

Before coming to the Chiefs in 2013, Reid spent 14 seasons with the Eagles where he was 130-93-1 and made the playoffs nine times, including a Super Bowl appearance after the 2004 season.