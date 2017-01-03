Chip Kelly is reportedly willing to take an NFL offensive coordinator job

The 49ers fired Kelly on Sunday after just one season

For a second straight year, Chip Kelly is officially looking for a job. This time around, Kelly isn't likely to find any head coaching opportunities in the NFL. By the sound of it, though, that might not necessarily be an issue for Kelly.

On Monday, Fox's Jay Glazer said on "Speak for Yourself" that when he talked to Kelly on Sunday night, Kelly told him that he's willing to be an offensive coordinator.

You can skip to the 1:49 mark below to hear that specific part, but Glazer also talks about the politics involving Kelly and fired general manager Trent Baalke, so the entire video is worth a watch.

So, here's the thing about Kelly: While public opinion has soured on him after his past two years as a head coach, he's still respected by his colleagues around the league. When the Eagles fired Kelly last year, Patriots coach Bill Belichick stuck up for Kelly, saying he would "do a great job" wherever he landed. Obviously that didn't happen in San Francisco, but I doubt Belichick is holding the 49ers' lackluster roster against Kelly.

This November, Belichick talked about how the Patriots use some of Kelly's ideas.

"He had some great ideas that we've incorporated into things that we're doing on a number of different levels," Belichick said, per ESPN. "Some are X's and O's but I would say less that and more other things involved in the program."

Cue the Kelly to New England rumors, especially considering offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could leave the Patriots to take his own head coaching gig this offseason.

Anyway, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is also a fan.

"He's an extremely successful coach," Carroll said last week, per ESPN. "He knows exactly what he's doing. He's been at the top of the game when he's had his opportunity. He's shown it in the NFL and college and all of that. I don't know him very well, but I've really admired the work he's done and the innovations he's brought to the game and the impact he's had on it."

Having Belichick and Carroll on your side isn't the worst thing in the world.

The point being, Kelly will likely find work in time. He might need to wait a while to land another head coaching job and he could always take a year off, but he's still a respected offensive mind working in a league that loves retreads. And a lot of teams could do worse than the coach who once turned Nick Foles into a 27-touchdown, two-interception quarterback.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

