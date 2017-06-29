Chip Kelly says Colin Kaepernick was never a distraction, will be better in 2017

This offseason has featured at least one new heated debate about Colin Kaepernick just about every week, and typically right after a new third-string quarterback is signed by a team as competition for the backup position. People get heated about Blaine Gabbert and Austin Davis.

There are many Kaepernick supporters out there, and we can add one more to the list in ex-49ers coach Chip Kelly. Kelly is an interesting guy to hear from on the subject because he was actually in the building with the controversial quarterback for the 2016 season.

And he told Adam Schefter on his ESPN "Know Them From Adam" podcast that Kaepernick was "awesome" to work with and that his social activism on and off the field "never was a distraction."

"Kap was awesome. At the beginning of the year, [he] made a stance in terms of what he believes is right, and we recognized and supported his ability to do that, but he never brought that into the locker room," Kelly explained. "We had a meeting the day after the Green Bay game, that he did it in the preseason, and he explained to all the players his thought process and mindset for what he was doing. And there were some players who agreed with him and there were some players who didn't agree with him.

"After that point, we heard from the outside about what a distraction it is. Except those people aren't in our locker room and it never was a distraction. And Kap never brought that and never turned it into a circus ... came to work every day, extremely diligent in terms of his preparation, in terms of his work ethic in the weight room, in terms of his work ethic in the meeting room, and I really enjoyed Kap. I've talked to Kap three or four times since we both left San Francisco. I know he's working out really hard in New York right now and I think he's a really good person and a really good player and I really enjoyed coaching him."

Kelly is reiterating a stance he took during the preseason and regular season supporting Kaepernick, but he probably isn't entirely accurate. Kaepernick himself wasn't a distraction, but he certainly drew some unwanted attention from at least one persistent/annoying reporter during a press conference.

Still, dumb questions come from dumb people in situations with less scrutiny. And to Kelly, any of the outside noise was just that: noise. He told Schefter that Kaepernick was "zero distraction" to the team and anyone who was not there does not understand "what it's like."

"I think people that aren't in there, when you just talk about ... when you're not there, it's easy to speculate on what it's like, but he is zero distraction," Kelly said.

The coach, who led Oregon to the national title game, and also took the Eagles to the playoffs, believes that Kaepernick can be an asset for a team in 2017 and "can help you win."

"I like Kap a lot, he's a really good person and he really wants to win and he's highly competitive," Kelly said. "He's got a real good physical skill set to play the position and has played it at a really high level. I also don't think he played it at his top level last year because he was coming off of three surgeries. So I think the Kap this year will be better than the Kap last year. He's proven like he did in 2013, he was a play away from winning the Super Bowl.

"I think that experience, his physical skill set, his mindset, I would tell anybody that zero distractions with a really talented player who can help you win."

The winning thing is what makes all of this so strange. People believe that Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL, but it's hard to fathom that actually being the case. All 32 teams working in conjunction on anything is impossible to believe and all of these teams will do whatever is necessary to help them win more games. If Kaepernick offered that opportunity, you would think someone would take advantage.

Politics certainly come into play -- just ask John Mara of the Giants about that -- but ultimately it should be about whether or not Kaepernick can help a team win. The Seahawks are considered the ultimate "always compete" team, but they decided not to bring Kaepernick in, instead opting to sign Austin Davis. It was an odd juxtaposition with Pete Carroll's general philosophy, but maybe it says something about Kap's ability to improve a roster.

Kelly would respectfully disagree.