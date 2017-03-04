Chris Johnson, rest of Twitter react to John Ross' record 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Washington wide receiver John Ross officially set a record on Saturday, running the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. The previous record-holder was former Titans and Jets running back Chris Johnson, who clocked in at 4.24 seconds back in 2008.

After Ross unofficially clocked in at 4.22, Johnson let everyone know that he was watching and waiting for that official time to come in.

👀👀👀 — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) March 4, 2017

He picking em up n putting em down boi — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) March 4, 2017

He was not alone. Players, coaches, executives, and media members around the league were reduced to mere ogling spectators by Ross’ display, and many of them made it known on Twitter just how impressed they were with Ross’ blazing speed.

John Ross 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jermaine Kearse (@JKearse_15) March 4, 2017

These guys are flying!!!!

Can't wait for rest of the week. I see ya @WatchJRoss !!! — Dan Quinn (@FalconsDQ) March 4, 2017

*Adds to 📝 .... Show deep help on J. Ross every pre snap! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) March 4, 2017

I'm told John Ross did the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 4, 2017

Breaking! #JohnRoss runs 4-2 record 40 at the #NFLCombine . Sixers found out about injury history and hope he falls to 3 in NBA draft. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 4, 2017

So every mock draft next week is going to have John Ross going to the Raiders, right? — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 4, 2017

Lighting speed My Lil bro Ran 4.22 _jross3 Easy Worc ' Eat Up Lil bro it's Go time 💯💯💰💰 https://t.co/xfECRLeBiQ — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) March 4, 2017

Of course, some were skeptical of the 4.22 unofficial time.

Please tell me PricewaterhouseCoopers isn't in charge of the official results https://t.co/2ROPO2q1TX — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 4, 2017

The results came in and showed Ross with the official 4.22, though, making him the new record-holder.

It should be noted that Ross himself predicted a sub-4.30 time prior to running.

John Ross called it: pic.twitter.com/LWNaQKmoxk — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 4, 2017

By breaking the record, Ross could have been eligible to win $1 million and an island from adidas, but unfortunately, he was not wearing adidas shoes when he broke the record. Why not?

On why he didn't wear Adidas to win an island, John Ross says "well I can't swim that well, so" — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 4, 2017

No matter. He’s still the champ. And Johnson recognized him as such.

The craziest part of all this? Ross doesn’t even think 4.22 is the best he could’ve done.