Chris Johnson, rest of Twitter react to John Ross' record 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
Ross broke Chris Johnson's nine-year old record for the fastest time in the 40
Washington wide receiver John Ross officially set a record on Saturday, running the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. The previous record-holder was former Titans and Jets running back Chris Johnson, who clocked in at 4.24 seconds back in 2008.
After Ross unofficially clocked in at 4.22, Johnson let everyone know that he was watching and waiting for that official time to come in.
He was not alone. Players, coaches, executives, and media members around the league were reduced to mere ogling spectators by Ross’ display, and many of them made it known on Twitter just how impressed they were with Ross’ blazing speed.
Of course, some were skeptical of the 4.22 unofficial time.
The results came in and showed Ross with the official 4.22, though, making him the new record-holder.
It should be noted that Ross himself predicted a sub-4.30 time prior to running.
By breaking the record, Ross could have been eligible to win $1 million and an island from adidas, but unfortunately, he was not wearing adidas shoes when he broke the record. Why not?
No matter. He’s still the champ. And Johnson recognized him as such.
The craziest part of all this? Ross doesn’t even think 4.22 is the best he could’ve done.
