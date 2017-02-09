Chris Long says he won't be going to the White House with the Patriots
Long is the fourth Patriots player to say he will not visit President Donald Trump
New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long will not be going to the White House with the New England Patriots whenever they make their trip.
Long responded on Twitter to an open letter written to him by Chuck Modiano of the New York Daily News, stating that he had already intended to not go to the White House and did not need to be told not to go -- he just hadn't yet been asked about the matter. Long also made sure to note that he was not joining teammates Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty and Dont'a Hightower in refusing to go to the White House, but making his own decision not go. (Click here to see Bennett's explanation, here for McCourty's, and here for Hightower's.)
Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn't been asked. Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call. https://t.co/XWo9x2XT40— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2017
Long's reason for not going -- based on his previous comments about race relations in America and the way he responded to the open letter -- is seemingly the same as his teammates' reason: They do not support the presidency or policies of President Donald Trump. The four Patriots who have announced they won't visit the White House are not the first to skip the visit (Tom Brady didn't go to see President Obama two years ago), and they almost certainly will not be the last.
