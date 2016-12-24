Christian Hackenberg's struggles in pregame warmups will terrify Jets fans

Jets coach Todd Bowles, who will coach Saturday in Foxborough despite being admitted to the hospital Friday, said earlier this week that the only way that rookie Christian Hackenberg would play for the Jets would be if the team was getting "killed."

Bowles' statement made many a Jets fan cringe. Bryce Petty isn't lighting it up, the Jets are eliminated from the playoff race and if a second-round pick isn't even capable of getting some reps in Week 16 of a totally and completely lost season, that's a pretty major red flag.

Also a red flag: Hackenberg is out on the field during warmups bouncing footballs on the ground.

Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty are playing catch. Hackenberg just bounced one to Petty, who's standing 10 yards away. #jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 24, 2016

This isn't the first time Hackenberg has struggled with throws against air. During the NFL combine he had some highly questionable tosses without any defenders around him.

Less than ideal throws from Hack. pic.twitter.com/Qh6rAiypfO — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 27, 2016

Hackenberg took major steps back during his college career after an impressive freshman season under current Texans coach Bill O'Brien, who was then at Penn State.

After James Franklin took over (following Houston hiring O'Brien), Hackenberg regressed badly. His physical talent is undeniable, but he's by all accounts "years" away from being ready.

For the Jets it creates a full-blown nightmare situation at quarterback. No one needs to see any more Ryan Fitzpatrick, but Petty doesn't look like the long-term answer unless the question is about a backup. Hackenberg is ostensibly the future, but he isn't even far enough along to complete passes during warmups, much less suit up and play against the Patriots in real game action.

New York has no answer at the position for the present and only has a lot of questions for the future.