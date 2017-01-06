Chuck Pagano reportedly told by Colts owner Jim Irsay he'll be back in 2017

Just when you thought he was out, well, he's not. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano is reportedly sticking around for at least one more year yet again. According to several reports, Pagano was told by Colts owner Jim Irsay that he will be back with the team in 2017.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Colts HC Chuck Pagano has received assurance from team owner Jim Irsay that he WILL return as HC for 2017 season — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

The Colts went 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. In Pagano's first three seasons, the Colts went 11-5 and made the playoffs, advancing a round further each time -- losing in the wild-card round in 2012, divisional round in 2013 and AFC title game in 2014.

After last year's slump to 8-8 -- which was seen as being caused by injuries -- many expected Pagano and/or general manager Ryan Grigson would be let go. Instead, Irsay surprisingly gave both extensions, noting they were contractually tied together.

With the Colts again missing the playoffs in 2016, there had been suspicion Pagano really would be done in Indianapolis. Instead, he'll be back for another go at the playoffs next season. The same is apparently true of Grigson, as NFL.com is reporting that he will be back in 2017 as well.