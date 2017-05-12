Colin Kaepernick adviser hints that he isn't being blackballed by the entire NFL

It's been more than two months since Colin Kaepernick became a free agent, and despite the fact that he's one of the top quarterbacks available, he still hasn't found a team willing to sign him.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean he's being blackballed, according to his adviser, Harry Edwards.

Edwards, a renowned sociologist and civil rights activist who has been advising Kaepernick since August, revealed on Thursday that the former 49ers quarterback has actually been contacted by several teams during his 10 weeks as a free agent.

Although Edwards didn't specify which teams have called Kaepernick, he did say that exactly three teams have been in contact with the quarterback, who opted out of his contract with the 49ers on March 1.

"They've asked, 'Can he play? Does he want to play?'" Edwards said during an interview with USA Today on Thursday. "The last question I can't answer. The first question, absolutely. If Kap makes up his mind, he wouldn't only go in and make a team, he'd put pressure on somebody to start."

Edwards' comments mark the first time this offseason that any representative of Kaepernick has confirmed that the quarterback has been contacted an NFL team during his time as a free agent.

Kaepernick's free agency has slowly turned into a controversy, with many NFL fans across the country believing that the quarterback is being blackballed by the NFL's 32 teams.

Although Edwards doesn't think that every team is blackballing Kaepernick, he does believe that there are a few teams in the league that are staying away from the quarterback due to the fact that he protested racial inequalities and police brutality by kneeling for the national anthem in 2016.

"I don't think there's any question that there are some owners who wouldn't have him in the league, much less on their team," Edwards said. "But I fully expect one (team to sign him), because it's in the best interest of the league to have him on a team.

According to ESPN.com, Kaepernick plans to stand for the anthem in 2017.

If, for some reason, Kaepernick can't find a team to play for in 2017, Edwards says that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell should find a job for him at the league office.

"I want to hear what he thinks and what he has to say about what's going on in the league," Edwards said.

It's not clear why Edwards chose to speak out now, but it could have to do with with fact that Kaepernick's name has been plastered all over NFL headlines for the past 24 hours. Kaepernick's name came up because Blaine Gabbert agreed to a deal with the Cardinals on Wednesday, and many people took that as a definite sign that Kaepernick is being blackballed.

Although Edwards offered the first words from Kaepernick's camp that we've heard this entire offseason, we still haven't heard anything directly from Kaepernick. As Edwards mentioned, not even he knows if Kaepernick actually wants to play in 2017, and that's a question that Kaepernick will likely have to answer before a team will be willing to take a risk on him.