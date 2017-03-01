Colin Kaepernick reportedly opting out of his 49ers deal to hit NFL free agency

Kaepernick restructured his contract last year to give himself the chance to hit the market

Colin Kaepernick will hit the free agent market in a few days. According to a report from NFL Network, Kaepernick has hired Jeff Nalley and Sean Kiernan as his new agents, and the pair have informed NFL teams that he will opt out of the remainder of his contract with the San Fransico 49ers

Early last season, Kaepernick restructured his contract to essentially make it a one-year deal with a player option for the 2017 season. Days later, he was named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. (Those events, of course, all followed Kaepernick becoming one of the biggest stories in the NFL when he refused to stand for the national anthem as a protest against police brutality.) 

He wound up starting 11 games, winning one, while completing 59.2 percent of his passes at 6.8 yards per attempt, throwing 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also ran 69 times for 468 yards and two additional scores. Even though  new GM John Lynch said his evaluation of Kaepernick was ongoing , it was widely expected that the two sides would part this offseason, with Kaepernick seeking employment elsewhere and the Niners finding their quarterback of the future via the draft, free agency, or a trade. That process is now apparently underway. 

There are several teams that will be looking for a starting quarterback this offseason, but based on his play, it seems unlikely that any of them will commit to Kaepernick at that spot. If he’s willing to settle for a backup job, though, it’s possible that he finds continued employment. 

