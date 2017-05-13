Colin Kaepernick reportedly says he hasn't talked to any NFL teams about a job

After Blaine Gabbert signed with the Cardinals last week, the entire world freaked out about the fact that Colin Kaepernick still didn't have a job. The result of that was some fierce debate about how much money Kaepernick would need for a job and whether any NFL teams had actually contacted Kaepernick about a job or whether he was being blackballed .

As a result of that debate, one of Kaepernick's advisers, Dr. Harry Edwards, a sociology professor, claimed there were three teams that had spoken with Kaepernick about a job , although he didn't reveal which teams those were.

Very quickly, Kaepernick's girlfriend tweeted that the quarterback hadn't spoken with anyone . And now we have another second-hand source: Shannon Sharpe of FS1 said on Friday's "Undisputed" that he spoke with Kaepernick and the former 49ers quarterback, who opted out of his contract this offseason, hasn't heard from any teams.

"I was texting Kap last night. And when I sent the text and set the phone down, my phone started buzzing. It was Kap. We always text, but we very seldom talk. So when the phone starting ringing, I knew something was on his mind that he wanted to share with me," Sharpe recalled. "He said, 'Shannon, I really, really appreciated what you're doing.' I'm like, 'I'm just giving my point of view.' He said, 'People keep putting out that I'm asking for nine, 10 million dollars. They don't know what I'm asking for. I have not talked to them, my representatives have not talked to them.'"

Sharpe then went on to insinuate that the 49ers were the ones leaking all the reports about interest in Kaepernick and pointed out that Dr. Edwards has been working with the Niners for about 20 years.

Colin @Kaepernick7 called @ShannonSharpe to discuss how teams have not contacted him directly, and clarify misconceptions about his story pic.twitter.com/sHsE2qZjvV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 12, 2017

Worth noting: Kapernick's girlfriend also questioned Dr. Edwards' role as an "adviser" in her tweet last week.

What supposed "three" teams?If this was really from his "adviser" Colin would of known about it 🤔🙄 😒 https://t.co/Pyc64B6o62 — NESSA (@nessnitty) May 12, 2017

Kaepernick, based on his comments to Sharpe, doesn't feel like he needs to make $9 or $10 million per year on a contract as a free agent. That's good, because he's not going to get that money.

And what people need to remember about the Gabbert thing is that he took $80,000 in guaranteed money with the Cardinals to compete for a roster spot. There is a pretty good chance that he doesn't make the roster -- he'll need to beat out Drew Stanton in order to do so. If Kaepernick is willing to take a deal like that, he can probably get a gig with someone to compete for a roster spot as well.

There just aren't any spots out there for him to compete for a starter. As Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, it's not like this is a singular conspiracy against his social actions or solely related to football.

There are varied reasons why Kaepernick can't land a job right now. But the idea that he's being blackballed, which has been pushed by multiple NFL players this offseason , is certainly helped when you hear that no one is even calling Kaepernick in the first place.