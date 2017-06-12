Colin Kaepernick's 49ers jersey is the 17th-most popular in the NFL for May

Colin Kaepernick is still looking for a new team. Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in early March, and other than a nibble from the Seattle Seahawks, has not generated much interest on the open market.

Pete Carroll's explanation was that Kaepernick is a starting-caliber quarterback and they already have a starter. Seattle signed Austin Davis instead. New York Giants owner John Mara, whose team re-signed kicker Josh Brown despite the fact that he admitted to acts of domestic violence to team officials, said the Giants didn't want to sign Kaepernick because he received letters from fans saying they would boycott the team if any players refused to stand for the national anthem.

Despite the fact that he does not have a team, Kaepernick still ranked among the top-20 players in the NFL in jersey sales in May, according to NFLShop.com. Kaepernick checked in 17th, ahead of players such as Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, and Adrian Peterson.

NFLShop.com

Kaepernick may not have the support of some team owners and execs, but there are plenty of players that have publicly supported his anti-police violence stance, and he obviously has the support of a significant portion of the NFL fan base as well, even if he has engendered anger from another part of it.