Color Rush: Here's what Giants and Eagles will be wearing on Thursday night

For the final Thursday night game of the 2016 NFL season, the Giants and Eagles have decided to take the color out of the Color Rush game.

Although New York's game in Philadelphia is officially a part of the Color Rush campaign, if you tune in on Thursday, you'll probably notice that there won't be much color involved. The Eagles will be going with an all-black uniform combination, while the Giants will be going with an all-white combo.

Here's a look at the the all-black look that the Eagles will be rocking at Lincoln Financial Field.

If that combo looks familiar, it's because the Eagles have worn it several times before.

Philly unveiled their all-black uniforms for the first time back in October 2014 and have worn it four times since, including a game this year against the Vikings that the Eagles won 21-10. Overall, the Eagles are 3-2 when they wear all-black, with two of those wins coming against the Giants.

As for the Giants, they're treating the game against the Eagles as a combination of Color Rush and "Throwback Thursday."

For the game, New York will be wearing the all-white combo you see below.

Giants will wear color rush uniforms for every away game this upcoming season pic.twitter.com/u3VMcgQj9q — New York Giants (@MSFL_Giants) November 25, 2016

After the uniforms were first unveiled, Bills fans took to Twitter to complain about the fact that the Giants were stealing Buffalo's uniforms.

You want the NY Giants new color rush unis.... Just get the bills home jerseys. pic.twitter.com/PSzWdX5HPf — [_MTMTL_] or Joe (@TheMTMTL) September 14, 2016

However, that's not the case.

The Giants' Color Rush uniforms are a throwback to the road jerseys that the team wore from 1980-99.

For those that might not understand the inspiration behind the Giants color rush unis, it wasn't the Bills #LTpic.twitter.com/ffsPintYjs — Rafiyq Cromwell (@KingCromwell23) September 15, 2016

Here's a closer look at New York's Color Rush jersey:

The Giants' normal white uniforms feature red numbers, red stripes and grey pants. The Color Rush jersey has blue numbers, blue stripes and white pants.

If you look at Eli Manning's helmet in the photo above, you'll notice the lowercase "NY" decal, which I'm only pointing out because the Giants won't be wearing it on Thursday.

In another nod to their 1980-99 uniforms, New York will be putting the "Giants" logo back on their helmet.

Anyway, here's what the Giants and Eagles' uniforms look like next to each other:

Color Rush Dec. 22: Giants (white, with throwback helmet logo) at Eagles (black). pic.twitter.com/EMSj1QlnLG — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) September 13, 2016

To see these uniforms in action, you'll need to tune in to NBC or NFL Network for the Giants-Eagles game on Thursday night (8:25 p.m. ET). You'll also be able to stream the game on Twitter.

By the way, just because Thursday games are ending this week doesn't mean we've seen the last of the Color Rush uniforms this year. We'll get one more new Color Rush uniform in 2016 and that will come on Christmas Day when the Steelers go with an all-black look against the Ravens.