Colts' Adam Vinatieri misses a 48-yard field goal, costs himself $500K
Colts kicker needed just one made FG to push him over 90 percent for the season
Everyone expects Adam Vinatieri, maybe the most clutch kicker in NFL history, to make field goals in big spots. But with a bunch of cash on the line, Vinatieri couldn't close the deal Sunday.
Vinatieri entered Week 17 with having hit 89.7 percent of his kicks on the season. If he hit just one field goal, he would've pushed his accuracy above 90 percent and unlocked a $500,000 bonus clause in his contract.
As long as Vinatieri didn't miss any of his field goals he was going to stay above that threshold and earn himself some money.
"I'm at 89-and-change,'' Vinatieri said before the game.
But after the Colts recovered a Blake Bortles fumble, they went three-and-out on a series that featured Jack Doyle dropping a pass and Andrew Luck taking a sack.
The result was a 48-yard field goal attempt that Vinatieri missed. Vinatieri did make a 45-yard kick, however, and the Colts came from behind to beat the Jaguars 24-20. So he has that going for him.
