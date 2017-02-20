Colts' Jim Irsay has a very optimistic update about his coach and new GM

The Colts have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments two years running. It’s an unavoidable conclusion when Andrew Luck is on the roster and the team goes .500 in the AFC South, easily the NFL’s weakest division.

Such disappointment is precisely why GM Ryan Grigson was run out of town, something that probably should have happened a year earlier when he and coach Chuck Pagano spent the entire season battling each other in a situation that could be rather generously described as toxic.

Don’t worry, Colts fans. Things are going great now that Grigson is gone and new GM Chris Ballard is installed into the position. And owner Jim Irsay will happily let you know just how good things are.

Colts Nation...I want you to know New GM Chris and HC Chuck are clicking on all cylinders...#12 is healing and great things to come!! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 20, 2017

The communication and working together and offseason optimism about clicking is fantastic. It’s all irrelevant if the two guys can’t make the magic happen during free agency and the draft.

Looking back on Grigson’s tenure, it’s pretty clear he wasn’t interested in playing ball with Pagano (or vice versa). Grigson was building a team and telling Pagano to coach it and Pagano was coaching guys Grigson gave him.

What should be happening between a GM and a coach is a collaborative process whereby the GM is obtaining the best possible talent to make the coach operate as efficiently as possible.

The two men don’t need to be joined at the hip -- ultimately the coach answers to the GM -- but they should work together.

And the goal for Ballard and Pagano should be ensuring the continued health and success of Luck by finding pieces in free agency and the draft that best fit both Pagano’s style and the weaknesses of the current roster.

It’s easy to click in February. Let’s see how the two are doing in June and then in August.