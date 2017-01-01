Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly unhappy, coaches fear changes

For the second consecutive season, the Colts will not be headed to the playoffs. There was a pretty good explanation last year, what with Andrew Luck missing most of the season, but this year is a bit different. And Colts owner Jim Irsay is not happy about it.

According to a report from ESPN, Colts coaches fear Irsay will make a change this offseason after the team's disappointing showing in 2016.

Those around Colts owner Jim Irsay say he has been "very unhappy" with team's performance for weeks now; coaches there fear change coming. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

The Colts went 11-5 in each of Chuck Pagano's first three seasons as coach, but have a combined record of only 15-16 over the last two seasons. Pagano has seemingly been on the verge of separation with the team every offseason, but Irsay gave both him and general manager Ryan Grigson extensions last offseason instead. It wouldn't be a surprise if a shakeup included both the coach and GM positions, as the Colts have failed to put together a competent offensive line to protect Luck or a top-flight defense to complement the offensive firepower they have on hand.

With Luck on board, the Colts job would likely be one of the best available openings for any candidate looking to step into the top role this offseason. One of the most important things you look for in any coaching opportunity is a franchise passer, and though Luck hasn't quite lived up to "best quarterback prospect since Peyton Manning" expectations, he has been quite good and should continue to be for a long time. You can do a lot worse than teaming up with him for the next five years or so.