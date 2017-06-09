Colts owner says Andrew Luck's recovery from surgery is going 'tremendously'

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had shoulder surgery earlier this offseason to correct an issue that bothered him for most of last season, though it did not force him to miss any games. The Colts said in March that the operation went "great," but that they would not rush him back onto the field before he was ready.

"We are not going to be rushing him," Irsay said at the time. "We are going to make sure, obviously, that the shoulder has to be ready and the doctors are going to give full approval before he starts putting real reps on it and that sort of thing. This is going to be a huge benefit in the long run. We really feel that he's going to be completely healed for the season, and he's going to have a great season."

In the two-plus months since then, according to Colts owner Jim Irsay, Luck has made great progress.

"Andrew is healing tremendously," Irsay said. "This (surgery) has been a positive thing, not a negative thing or anything like that. He was really struggling going through the process of being ready to play (for each week last season).

"This was, quite frankly, not that complicated of a surgery. This was a simple labrum repair. There are a lot of other things that could have been involved with this surgery that weren't."

As for Luck himself, he offered only the following assessment: "Feeling great. Rehab is going well…it's a long and patient process."

Luck is not expected to participate in next week's mini-camp, but the Colts' official website said that training camp "should offer more clarity into where exactly Luck is at with his rehab and throwing schedule." He's expected to be ready before the start of the 2017 season.