Colts reportedly hired psychologists to help ex-GM Grigson, coach Pagano get along

When the Colts fired general manager Ryan Grigson on Saturday, their decision didn't really come as much of a surprise.

Not only have the Colts underperformed in recent years as a result of Grigson's inability to build a competent team around Andrew Luck, Grigson has also maintained a shaky relationship with coach Chuck Pagano, which CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported last season -- before the Colts surprisingly decided to retain both men.

This time around, owner Jim Irsay kept Pagano and parted ways with Grigson. But before he did that, Irsay apparently tried to save the Pagano-Grigson relationship, according to a report ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped Sunday morning.

According to Schefter, the Colts hired psychologists to improve communication between the two. I'll let Schefter explain:

According to sources, one person compared the meetings to a couple going to marriage counseling, hoping they could work out their issues with the help of a third party.



Apparently, it didn't work.

For what it's worth, the Grigson-Pagano relationship seemingly wasn't the only bad relationship in Indianapolis. Grigson didn't have the best relationship with the players, too.

Here's what the Colts punter Pat McAfee posted on Twitter after Grigson's firing:

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017 "Unwarranted Arrogance" just ran into a brick wall called karma. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

Of course, deteriorating relationships are hardly the only reason why Grigson was let go. In the Colts' past two seasons, they've gone 16-16, failing to qualify for the postseason despite the weakened state of the AFC South. A wide range of figures deserve blame for their mediocrity -- including Pagano and Luck -- but the Colts' roster features a number of holes on the offensive line and defense, which Grigson once unbelievably blamed on Luck's contract.

Those holes are why the Colts transitioned from a playoff team to a mediocre one in recent years.

The only issue with firing Grigson is that the team's next general manager will likely be forced to work with a coach he didn't hire. To stick with the marriage metaphor, arranged marriages in the NFL often don't work out. And it's not unreasonable to suggest the Colts should've fired Pagano as well to start brand new throughout the entire organization.