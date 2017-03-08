Colts trade Dwayne Allen to Patriots to move up on Day 3 of 2017 NFL Draft

With Martellus Bennett expected to leave New England, it looks like the Patriots have already found his replacement.

The Patriots pulled off a trade with the Colts on Wednesday that will send tight end Dwayne Allen to New England. The Patriots will also get a sixth-round pick in the deal while sending a fourth-round pick to the Colts, ESPN.com has reported.

In exchange for that pick swap, the Patriots will be getting a tight end who lost favor in Indy after the emergence of Jack Doyle in 2016. However, just because Allen lost favor with the Colts doesn’t mean he won’t be able to put up big numbers with the Patriots.

In two of his past three seasons with the Colts, Allen was a scoring machine. In 2016, the 27-year-old tight end caught six touchdown passes, which ranked second on the team. In 2014, Allen tied for the team lead with eight touchdown catches. The Patriots love tight ends who can score, so it won’t be a surprise at all if Allen fits right in with New England’s offense.

The Patriots newest tight end said in a statement that he’s “humbled and excited” to be heading to New England.

“I want to give my sincerest thanks to the Irsay family for taking a chance on a kid from Fayetteville, NC. It’s been an honor wearing the horseshoe and representing the Colts on and off the field. My teammates will always be my brothers, and the friends that I’ve made are for live. I’m both humbled and excited for the challenge ahead of earning the right to be called a New England Patriot. May God continue to bless the city of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Colts.”

He’s probably going to want to charge his phone now that the trade has gone through, because he’s probably going to be getting a lot of text messages.

Allen signed a four-year, $29 million contract with the Colts before the 2016 season, but he became expendable after the emergence of Doyle, who signed a three-year, $19 million deal with the Colts on Tuesday.

As for the Patriots, the addition of Allen pretty much means there’s a zero percent chance that Bennett will be returning to New England in 2017. Bennett arrived in New England with one year left on his contract after the Patriots pulled off a trade with the Bears in March 2016.

Bennett is set to be a free agent on Thursday and is believed to be seeking about $9 million per year in a new deal, which is something the Patriots aren’t in a position to pay with so much money already tied up in the tight end position thanks to Rob Gronkowski.

Instead of paying Bennett $9 million per year, the Patriots will only be on the hook for $4.94 million in salary and bonuses for 2017. Allen will also be affordable in 2018, when he’s only scheduled to make a total of $5 million in salary and bonuses.

Anyway, it’s nice to see that the Colts and Patriots both seem to have put Deflategate behind them.