Combine: Myles Garrett wants to sack Tom Brady because he's 'a Peyton Manning fan'
The Texas A&M product might not get his shot right away
Every young NFL pass rusher dreams of putting famous quarterbacks on their backs. Probable first-overall pick Myles Garrett is no different, and his sights are set extremely high.
Asked at the 2017 NFL Combine who he most wants to sack, Garrett said he wants to get after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
But he has a different reason than what you normally expect. He’s not just after Brady because Brady is one of the best quarterbacks of all time; he wants to put Brady on his back because Garrett is a big “Peyton Manning fan.”
That’s a pretty incredible response, and it perfectly encapsulates the rivalry between Manning and Brady that existed for nearly two decades.
It’s not like the battle is something along the lines of “I’m a Jets fan so I want to destroy the Patriots and their quarterback.” It’s “I really like Peyton and I want to take down Tom as a result.”
That’s some next-level vengeance stuff. Garrett is pretty unlikely to get his opportunity, however, as the Browns, Garrett’s likely employer, are not currently schedule to play against the Patriots in 2017.
If the two teams do meet, it means Garrett was really good. Or he could end up going to a different team and sacking Brady as well.
Brady probably doesn’t mind that Garrett can’t get after him, because the former Texas A&M pass rusher is a very strong man. He threw up 33 reps on the bench press Saturday at the combine.
💪💪 Myles Garrett 💪💪— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2017
33 reps at 225lbs for the @AggieFootball star! #NFLCombinepic.twitter.com/GX1niv0cwR
Garrett hasn’t completely locked himself into the top spot, but he’s coming close. Which would probably be a sigh of relief for Brady.
