Complete list of Super Bowl champions: Patriots seeking fifth title, Falcons eye first

Two teams with very different Super Bowl histories will square off in Super Bowl LI.

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will settle things on the field Feb. 5, and hopefully salvage what has been a not-so-exciting postseason. The Falcons have never won a Super Bowl. Atlanta made it to Super Bowl XXXIII, but ended up losing to the Broncos 34-19. The Patriots are eyeing a fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the results of the previous 50 Super Bowls: