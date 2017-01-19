Cowboys' Byron Jones' reaction to Jared Cook's sideline catch: 'Really, Rodgers?'

Four days later, the throw from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook that set up the Packers' game-winning kick to beat the Cowboys is still nearly unbelievable. If I hadn't seen it with my own eyes on Sunday (and about a million times since), and if I hadn't seen Rodgers do similar things so many times throughout his career, I might think the video was photoshopped.

One person who could not believe what happened even in the moment was Cowboys safety Byron Jones, who was in coverage on the play and who watched the ball whisk past his outstretched arm on its way into Cook's hands.

"So we were in a zone coverage, Cover 2. I'm an underneath dropper, and you know, we all understand what [Aaron] Rodgers is gonna do," Jones said in a radio appearance, per the Dallas Morning News. "We understand he's gonna leave the pocket, so the play's gonna be extended. The zone kind of gets all warped up when he holds the ball and he's running outside the pocket. I kept my eyes on Rodgers like I'm coached to do and tried to defend my seam, and then of course you got Cook sneaking behind me and he catches it on the sideline.

"It's one of those plays where it's just like, 'Really, Rodgers?' I mean, he threw a dime on the move. You don't see stuff like that. Quarterbacks like that, they find those small holes in the zone and they can just take advantage of it, and Rodgers was able to do that."

There's just not much you can do but tip your cap when one of the best to ever do it makes one of the best plays you'll ever see. It's a play that'll likely haunt Jones and the rest of the Cowboys for quite a while unless and until they get another shot at Rodgers and the Packers in the playoffs.