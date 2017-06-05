Cowboys coach Jason Garrett advocated for NFL's relaxed celebration rules

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis isn't a fan of the NFL's relaxed celebration rules, but he and his anti-fun approach might be in the minority. On the other side of the spectrum, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is so on board with the new rules that he advocated for the rule change before it happened.

As ESPN's Todd Archer reported on Monday, Garrett -- along with Ravens coach John Harbaugh -- played a significant role in the relaxing of the rules.

"I think as much as anything else where we came at it as a coaching group was just to have a common sense approach to it," Garrett said. "It just seemed like sometimes we had some rules in place that we didn't really understand why those rules existed. There seemed to be some inconsistency to it. So we had a long discussion as a group and just tried to come up with some common sense parameters for how to instill some of the fun back into the game after somebody scores a touchdown without distracting from the team concept. We made some recommendations as a coaching group, and I think they used some of them."

It's easy to see why Garrett would want a change. Remember when his running back, Ezekiel Elliott, did this on national TV?

Elliott, who was drawing attention to the Salvation Army by jumping into the giant kettle (and it worked!), was hit with a 15-yard penalty for doing so. After, he denounced the NFL's rules:

"I think actually it's kind of sad because something I looked forward to just getting to the NFL growing up was just being able to have more fun, the rules loosen up, being able to celebrate. I think it's definitely sad the NFL is just being so strict on celebrations that they're not letting us, who are the best at what we do, [celebrate]. I think we should have a little bit of leeway. We should be able to have a little more fun. I think it's entertainment to the fans. I think they're taking a little bit of the fun out of this pro game."

Unfortunately, it's not yet known if Elliott's celebration would be penalized under the new rules. After all, it is almost definitely a "prolonged act."

Prolonged acts, miming weapons, offensive gestures, sexually suggestive stuff still expected to be banned. That includes twerking. Sorry, AB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2017

I'd argue that the only criteria that should matter is if the celebration meets the definition of "fun" and doesn't meet the definition of "offensive." It sounds like Garrett would agree.

"It's a tricky deal. We don't want to take it away from the team. I think everybody understands that," Garrett said. "But at the same time, football is fun. It's fun to be part of the National Football League. For the players to have some fun and show some personality, I think that's a positive thing for the league."

Unfortunately, everyone doesn't agree with that common-sense approach -- namely Lewis. Here's what Lewis had to say, via ESPN's Katherine Terrell:

"I'm not for that at all," Lewis, who is on the NFL Competition Committee, said of the change. "We had a good standard, and the whole standard has always been, you want to teach people how to play the game the correct way and go about it the correct way, and that's not a very good example for young people." Lewis said he didn't like the idea of emphasizing individuals in a team sport. "The rules were changed for a reason, and I thought we had a good outcome," he said. "Again, this is a team game, and ... I don't understand why we want to give in to individual celebrations."

Because it is fun.