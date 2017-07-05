Cowboys' Damien Wilson arrested, charged with aggravated assault on Fourth of July
Williams, who could be a starting LB for the Cowboys in 2017, was arrested at a July 4 family event
The Cowboys defense is already thin as it is, and it might have take another hit depending on how the arrest of Damien Lewis plays out in the coming weeks and months.
Lewis, according to the Dallas Morning-News, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon while at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, for something called "Freedom Fest," described as a family event on the Fourth of July.
Fox 4 in Dallas obtained a copy of Wilson's mugshot.
Wilson saw a lot of first-team reps during the team's minicamp, according to Jon Machota of the Morning-News, which does not bode well for the Cowboys, although Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith did miss plenty of time during those practices.
Wilson, who was taken with a fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft, started six games last season and recorded 34 tackles.
"We are aware of the situation and we are in the process of gathering information," the Cowboys said in a statement. "We will not have a comment at this time."
Wilson is the second Cowboys player, along with Nolan Carroll -- arrested on a DUI charge in late May -- to be arrested this offseason.
