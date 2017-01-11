Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on fender bender: 'Been in bigger collisions'

Dallas hosts the Packers in a playoff game Sunday

Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a car accident Wednesday morning but there were no injuries and the "crash" was described as "minor" by authorities.

It's probably a good sign when you can have a sense of humor about a car accident that sounds like nothing more than one car rear-ending another.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will host the Packers on Sunday and Elliott will no doubt be a big part of the game plan. And despite the 13-3 record and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs -- and a healthy Zeke Elliott in the backfield -- five of eight CBSSports.com experts think Green Bay will leave Dallas with a win.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

