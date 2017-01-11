Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on fender bender: 'Been in bigger collisions'
Dallas hosts the Packers in a playoff game Sunday
Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a car accident Wednesday morning but there were no injuries and the "crash" was described as "minor" by authorities.
JUST IN: Frisco police confirm Ezekiel Elliot involved in minor car crash near #Cowboys practice facility. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/CtoCvy5USL— WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) January 11, 2017
I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017
It's probably a good sign when you can have a sense of humor about a car accident that sounds like nothing more than one car rear-ending another.
Zeke's accident, however, was nothing like that. Minor rear-ending. All parties are fine. All is well.— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 11, 2017
Meanwhile, the Cowboys will host the Packers on Sunday and Elliott will no doubt be a big part of the game plan. And despite the 13-3 record and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs -- and a healthy Zeke Elliott in the backfield -- five of eight CBSSports.com experts think Green Bay will leave Dallas with a win.
