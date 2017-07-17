Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott reportedly involved in altercation at Dallas bar

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who remains under investigation by the NFL, found himself back in the news on Monday morning as he was reportedly involved in a late-night bar incident, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 the Fan, a CBS Sports Radio Dallas affiliate.

EXCLUSIVE: Sources Allege @DallasCowboys Star #EzekielElliott Involved In Late-Night Altercation At Clutch Bar. Full Report Coming pic.twitter.com/G6viRQhcqN — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 17, 2017

Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the report as well, noting that the Dallas Police said no arrests were made on Sunday evening in connection with the incident. The incident reportedly occurred at Clutch Bar late on Sunday night. We will have more details as they emerge.

Elliott remains under investigation for an alleged domestic violence incident back in 2016. The Cowboys running back led the league in carries and in rushing yards in 2016, but has been in the news for negative reasons this offseason before this latest reported incident.

Back in March, Elliott was in a parade and pulled down a woman's shirt while on the top of a float. That incident drew widespread criticism, including from Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones, who called Elliott's behavior "not good."

Dallas Police released a statement indicating a man was assaulted during the incident in question, but was not aware exactly who assaulted him. Never in the statement does Elliott's name appear.