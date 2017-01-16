Cowboys' Jerry Jones isn't ready to talk about what's in store for Tony Romo

The league-wide expectation is that, after 14 seasons (10 as a starter), Tony Romo has played his last game with the Dallas Cowboys. Romo ceded his starting spot to Dak Prescott this season as the rookie took the league by storm while filling in for an injured Romo.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, one of Romo's staunchest backers from the beginning of his career right up until this day, isn't ready to talk about Romo's future just yet.

"We just won't address any of that until later on," Jones said following the Cowboys' divisional round loss to the Green Bay Packers, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "And I'm not going to quantify it in terms of days or weeks or whatever, but that will be in the future."

He later continued, "That's not for here. We'll be talking and addressing those kinds of things as we move ahead here over the next weeks and months."

Romo's best friend on the team, Jason Witten, also was asked about what a Romo-less future with the Cowboys might look like.

"I haven't had a chance to reflect on that," Witten said. "I'm sure in the next few weeks we'll have time to talk. I really haven't had a time to talk about that with him. But I'm proud of him and how he handled that. (The benching in favor of Prescott.) Going back to when he had his press conference, and the way he was able to kind of take the lead and eliminate the distraction for our football team, that wasn't easy to do. I think we're all better because of that."

The Cowboys are expected to work with Romo to seek a trade to a desirable destination, if a starting job elsewhere is what he wants. The Jones family and coach Jason Garrett are extremely close with Romo and want to see him land in a place where he has a chance to compete, wherever that may be. Teams have leaked that there may not be quite as much interest in Romo as one would expect for a player with his track record, but given the soft QB market this offseason, it does seem like there will be at least some nibbles.