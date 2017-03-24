Cowboys legend says there's absolutely no way Tony Romo retires from football

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

Will the Cowboys ever release Tony Romo? There’s probably some good reason that Jerry Jones is hanging onto his favorite son , but it’s getting a bit awkward that Romo hasn’t hit free agency.

There’s no real deadline for the Cowboys (they will likely designate him a post-June 1 cut anyway), but there are just a few options here. Retirement is technically on the table too.

But according to Cowboys Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, appearing on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki and Tierney”, there is zero chance Romo’s retiring.

“Tony’s not retiring. Tony’s not retiring. Tony loves to play. Tony is a competitor like you’ve never seen,” Irvin said. “I know his body looks like maybe he’s not. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it in the shower. But this dude can play any sport, and he plays it great. He put it on me in basketball. I don’t even try to mess with him in golf. This dude can play any sport and play it great. I want that. I want that on my team. He’s not retiring, I can tell you that.”

Real quickly, what was that line about the shower? Irvin just casually lobbed it in there “trust me his body looks great.” Totally cool, but it’s a little weird that The Playmaker is just hanging out in the shower with Romo lately.

Anyway, Irvin is pretty close to the situation here, right? He’s a member of the media now, but he obviously still roots for the Cowboys, having played his entire career for The Star.

He knows this Cowboys team well and mentors several players (notably Dez Bryant) on the roster. Him having a firm grasp of the Romo situation wouldn’t be surprising at all.

Also: why would Romo retire? There are clearly two teams in the league -- the Broncos and the Texans -- willing to discuss having him start at quarterback. Just because John Elway doesn’t want to trade for Romo doesn’t mean he won’t sign him and try to make another Super Bowl run.

He hasn’t had a chance to even look for a job because the Cowboys backed off what everyone thought would be the initial plan ( releasing him and letting him pick his next team ) before trying to acquire something in return for him .

Romo isn’t going to be annoyed into retiring. If he was to hit the market and never see any interest from another team he might think about it, but the second he’s released he’ll have someone in hot pursuit of his services.