Cowboys picking up Zack Martin's fifth-year option, say it's a 'big priority' to lock him up
Zack Martin has been one of the NFL's best guards since he stepped on the field
The Dallas Cowboys have built their team over the last few years around a dominant offensive line, so it should come as no surprise that executive vice president and COO Stephen Jones stated Tuesday that locking up one of the best players on that line is a "big priority" for the team this offseason. Jones was referring to guard Zack Martin, a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro guard that has been one of the NFL's best players at his position since he stepped on the field three years ago.
No surprise, but Stephen Jones said Cowboys plan to exercise RG Zack Martin's 5th-year option. "A big priority for us is to keep Zack around— Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 24, 2017
Martin was the Cowboys' first-round pick in 2014. The team pivoted to selection him over Johnny Manziel after their initial target, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, was selected one pick before they came on the clock. Stephen, coach Jason Garrett, and assistant director of player personnel Will McClay famously talked owner and GM Jerry Jones out of taking Manziel and into Martin, and the Cowboys have reaped the benefits.
Martin is headed into the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension this offseason. The Cowboys have previously picked up the options for and then extended fellow offensive line stalwarts Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick, and it's expected that they'll do the same with Martin. Whatever deal he eventually signs will likely make him one of the highest-paid players at his position.
