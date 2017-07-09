Cowboys' Dak Prescott surprises son of killed deputy in Mississippi

In late May, Deputy William Durr was one of eight people who died during a shooting spree in Brookhaven, Mississippi. On Saturday, Dak Prescott did his best to help Durr's 10-year-old son, Nash, deal with his loss.

The Cowboys quarterback and former Mississippi State quarterback surprised Nash with a secret meeting. As The Clarion-Ledger's Therese Apel reported, Durr's family lied to Nash, telling him that they were going to a botanical garden. Instead, they went to meet Prescott.

The Clarion-Ledger has more:

Nash and his family posed for pictures with his sports hero. The family said that while their hearts are still broken over the loss of William Durr, Prescott's kindness to take some time out for them brought them a little happiness.

To see those photos, head on over to The Clarion-Ledger's website. There, you can also see the photo the Nash family used for a statement after the tragedy. All three of them -- William Durr, his wife Tressie, and son Nash -- were wearing Mississippi State apparel in that photo as they were all fans of the football team.

Prescott, whose mom passed away in 2013, played at Mississippi State from 2012-15, throwing for 9,376 yards and 70 touchdowns before the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round of last year's draft. He went on to start for the Cowboys after Tony Romo suffered a back injury during the preseason. Prescott never lost the job even after Romo got healthy. He wound up leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The suspect of the shooting rampage, Willie Corey Godbolt, was charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder, according to The Clarion-Ledger.