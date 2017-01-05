Cowboys' Randy Gregory suspended for at least a year, can't play in postseason

Randy Gregory's comeback is already over.

On Thursday, the Cowboys defensive end was officially suspended without pay for at least one year after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. And that means Gregory will not contribute during the Cowboys' playoff run. He will eventually be forced to apply for reinstatement -- just like Josh Gordon -- if he wants to play in the NFL again.

Gregory, taken 60th overall in the 2015 draft, has appeared in 14 games during his two-year career, registering one sack.

Since entering the league, Gregory has failed too many drug tests. It's been the story of his career.

He failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, which is one reason why he slipped to the second round. He ended up playing in 12 games during his rookie season, but went sack-less.

In May, the NFL announced a four-game ban. In September, the NFL added 10 games to his existing suspension, which meant the next test he failed would result in a one-year ban. In November, a report emerged that Gregory failed yet another test.He played in Weeks 16 and 17, notching his first and only sack of his career, but that'll be it for him this season.

Back in May -- when that four-game suspension was handed down -- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged that Gregory had both "gifts" and "demons."

"He's got gifts. He understands he has gifts, God's gifts," Jones said, per The Star-Telegram. "He's got great human skills, personality. He is nothing short of brilliant. Certainly he has his demons. A lack of understanding of where he is is not one of them.

"We pray for him. We want him to him to have the kind of career his gifts would allow him to have, which is an exceptional, exceptional football player. He is probably the top rusher in the last two drafts. We need him. We want to get him back."

His quote still rings true in 2017. Gregory has flashed potential, but he can't figure out a way to stay on the field. And now, it's unclear if the Cowboys will ever get him back.