Cowboys reportedly already have eyes on a possible Tony Romo replacement

It looks like the Cowboys are already planning for life after Tony Romo.

With Romo expected to be released or traded sometime in the near future, that means the Cowboys are going need a new backup quarterback, and it looks like they’ve already found someone they like for the job.

According to ESPN.com, the Cowboys and Josh McCown have “mutual interest” in each other, which means the former Browns quarterback could be serving as the backup to Dak Prescott when the 2017 season starts.

However, just because there’s interest doesn’t mean McCown will be signed anytime soon. As ESPN noted, the Cowboys likely won’t sign anyone at the backup quarterback position until they’ve decided what to do with Romo, a decision that could come soon.

The Dallas Morning News has reported that Romo will “likely” be released within the next two weeks. The only thing that would likely prevent a release from happening is if another team approached the Cowboys and blew them away with a trade offer.

Either way, once Romo is out of Dallas, that would pave the way for the Cowboys to add McCown. Dallas actually tried to add McCown before the 2016 season , but the quarterback ended up staying in Cleveland because the Browns were asking for too much in a trade.

Dallas is a logical landing spot for McCown because it would give the 37-year-old a chance to play one or two more years in the NFL, and he’d be playing for the team he grew up cheering for.

The Texas native went to high school and college in the Lone Star State before moving to Arizona after he was drafted in third round by the Cardinals in 2002. Since then, McCown has played for the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, and Browns.

If you ever need a reminder of all the teams that McCown has played for, just keep a link to this tweet handy.