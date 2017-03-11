Cowboys reportedly bring back Terrance Williams on a four-year, $17 million deal

Terrance Williams is going to have plenty more chances with the Cowboys to learn how to run out of bounds. On Friday, the Cowboys signed Williams to a four-year, $17 million deal, according to the Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

Williams seemingly confirmed the signing with this:

Loyalty. — Terrance Williams (@TerranceWill2) March 10, 2017

Williams is coming off a season in which he caught 44 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns. He’s not a primary target in the Cowboys’ balanced attack, but he’s a solid secondary option alongside Dez Bryant.

Most importantly, he’s dependable. He hasn’t missed a game since entering the league in 2013 as a third-round pick and has averaged roughly 44 catches, 698 yards and five touchdowns per season.

He does, however, have a slight problem with the occasional brain cramp. He cost the Cowboys a chance at a Week 1 victory over the Giants this past season when he failed to run out of bounds:

In all seriousness, the Cowboys’ decision to retain Williams was a wise one. They’re arguably the favorites in the NFC after a 13-3 season, so bringing back key pieces is important.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Williams was drawing interest from a number of teams in free agency.