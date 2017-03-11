Cowboys reportedly bring back Terrance Williams on a four-year, $17 million deal

Williams caught 44 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns last year

Terrance Williams is going to have plenty more chances with the Cowboys to learn how to run out of bounds. On Friday, the Cowboys signed Williams to a four-year, $17 million deal, according to the Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

Williams seemingly confirmed the signing with this:

Williams is coming off a season in which he caught 44 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns. He’s not a primary target in the Cowboys’ balanced attack, but he’s a solid secondary option alongside Dez Bryant

Most importantly, he’s dependable. He hasn’t missed a game since entering the league in 2013 as a third-round pick and has averaged roughly 44 catches, 698 yards and five touchdowns per season.

He does, however, have a slight problem with the occasional brain cramp. He cost the Cowboys a chance at a Week 1 victory over the Giants this past season when he failed to run out of bounds:

In all seriousness, the Cowboys’ decision to retain Williams was a wise one. They’re arguably the favorites in the NFC after a 13-3 season, so bringing back key pieces is important. 

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Williams was drawing interest from a number of teams in free agency.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories