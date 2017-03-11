Cowboys reportedly bring back Terrance Williams on a four-year, $17 million deal
Williams caught 44 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns last year
Terrance Williams is going to have plenty more chances with the Cowboys to learn how to run out of bounds. On Friday, the Cowboys signed Williams to a four-year, $17 million deal, according to the Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.
Williams seemingly confirmed the signing with this:
Williams is coming off a season in which he caught 44 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns. He’s not a primary target in the Cowboys’ balanced attack, but he’s a solid secondary option alongside Dez Bryant.
Most importantly, he’s dependable. He hasn’t missed a game since entering the league in 2013 as a third-round pick and has averaged roughly 44 catches, 698 yards and five touchdowns per season.
He does, however, have a slight problem with the occasional brain cramp. He cost the Cowboys a chance at a Week 1 victory over the Giants this past season when he failed to run out of bounds:
In all seriousness, the Cowboys’ decision to retain Williams was a wise one. They’re arguably the favorites in the NFC after a 13-3 season, so bringing back key pieces is important.
According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Williams was drawing interest from a number of teams in free agency.
