Cowboys reportedly interested in adding the Rams top receiver from 2016

With Terrance Williams likely on his way out of Dallas, the Cowboys have already started the process of looking for his replacement, and right now, they’re looking out west.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Cowboys have expressed interest in adding free agent wide receiver Kenny Britt, who has played for the Rams the last three seasons. If the Cowboys were able to land Britt, that would give Dak Prescott two first-round receivers to throw passes to in 2017.

Britt, who was drafted by the Titans with the 30th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, would join Dez Bryant, who was selected by the Cowboys with the 24th overall pick in 2010.

The 28-year-old Britt flew under the radar in Los Angeles for the 4-12 Rams last season. Playing in a run-first offensive system, Britt was somehow able to rack up 1,002 receiving yards while playing for the NFL’s worst offense. Britt’s receiving total led the team by a wide margin: No other Rams receiver even hit the 600-yard mark in 2016.

If Britt were to end up in Dallas, it’d be the best offense on which he’s ever played. In seven of his eight seasons, Britt has played for an offense that ranked 17th or worst in total yards. For a receiver, it’s not easy to put up yardage when you’re playing with an offense that doesn’t actually produce any yards.

If the Cowboys want to land Britt, there’s a chance they could have to compete against the Redskins and Eagles for his services as both teams are reportedly interested in adding the Rams receiver.

As for Williams, although there’s a chance he could return to Dallas, it’s highly unlikely given the money he’ll be able to command on the open market. In 2016, Williams made just $1.66 million while playing out the final year of his rookie deal. Once free agency begins, Williams could end up making between $6 million to $10 million per season, depending on how desperate any wide receiver-needy team might get.