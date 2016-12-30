Cowboys reportedly plan to play Tony Romo in Week 17, for first time all season

For the first time all year, the world might get to see Tony Romo play quarterback in a regular-season game. The Dallas Cowboys were expected to lean on their backups and play Mark Sanchez as backup to Dak Prescott in Week 17, but according to a report they are leaning towards going with Romo instead.

Adam Schefter and Todd Archer of ESPN report that the plan will be to play Romo this week, his first regular season action since Thanksgiving of 2015.

Cowboys' QB Tony Romo is expected to play Sunday vs Eagles for the first time since Thanksgiving 2015, sources tell @toddarcher and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2016

The Cowboys plan is to start Prescott at quarterback and give him an unknown number of reps as the starter before turning to backups.

Dallas clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC several weeks ago, putting them in an odd position when it comes to playing players. Both Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are rookies -- it would be odd to ask them to just shut it down for several weeks and then flip the switch back on during the playoffs. But if either suffered an injury, you can bet the vultures would descend on Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones.

The backup quarterback situation is even tougher. Romo needs reps this season in case he's called upon in the playoffs.

If something happens to Prescott, Romo needs to be ready to step in and play, and play well. He's not going to get an hour of warm-up or any practice sessions in the middle of a playoff game.

But if he plays well, there's going to be controversy. Bringing in Mark Sanchez to play behind Dak would avoid any controversy, but it would also be a silly thing in terms of preparing the team for the postseason.

It's a fine line to walk, and the Cowboys are going to try and walk it.

The important thing is everyone needs to remember: this is Prescott's team and that's not changing because Romo plays in garbage time.