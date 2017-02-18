Cowboys Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott reveals what he learned from Jerry Rice

Dak Prescott’s rookie season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Packers in the Cowboys’ first playoff game, but his first year in the NFL was still an unequivocal success. A fourth-round pick, Prescott wasn’t even supposed to see the field. Instead, he took over for an injured Tony Romo, played so well that Romo couldn’t get his job back when he was healthy and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Plenty of factors contributed to Prescott’s stellar season: the Cowboys’ sturdy offensive line, Ezekiel Elliott’s dominance, and -- of course -- Prescott’s own hard work. Maybe he learned that trait from Jerry Rice, arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

Earlier this week, during an interview with NFL Network, Prescott revealed what he learned from Rice when the Hall of Famer visited Mississippi State during Prescott’s collegiate career.

“I just remember the importance that you put on hard work. You never took a play off. You ran the same speed whether it was the first play, second play of practice or the game-winning touchdown. You were always the same guy,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “That’s the biggest thing I got out of that and that’s something that I try to do each and every day.”

Rice posted a portion of the interview to Twitter, which you can watch below:

Obviously, almost every NFL player works hard -- that’s not a unique trait. Rice wasn’t a great player just because he worked hard. Prescott didn’t experience a great rookie season just because he worked hard. Both were/are great because they work hard and are talented. It takes a combination.

Anyway, it sounds like Rice still has a lot to learn in life: