Cowboys rookie receiver Switzer looks like a kicker to team security guard
This case of mistaken identity probably isn't going to boost Ryan Switzer's self-esteem
Cowboys rookie Ryan Switzer might want to consider wearing a name tag to work for the next few weeks, because, apparently, not everyone at the team's practice facility is familiar with him just yet.
Switzer found that out on Sunday when he showed for a workout. At some point during his workout, the 2017 fourth-round pick was approached by a security guard who mistakingly asked the wide receiver if he was the team's new kicker.
Ouch.
If there's one thing that all NFL players have in common, it's that none of them ever want to be mistaken for a kicker.
If it makes the security guard feel any better, Switzer's mom did try to talk him into being a kicker.
Of course, the irony of Switzer's situation is that he's actually smaller in stature than the Cowboys' real kicker, Dan Bailey.
On the Cowboys' official roster, Bailey is listed at an even 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. On the other hand, Switzer is listed at a very generous height of 5-10, and when I say generous, I mean that the Cowboys mysteriously added two inches because he measured 5-8 at the NFL Combine.
Basically, it's hard to blame the security guard here for thinking that Switzer was a kicker. If you met a 5-8 guy on the street and he told you he played in the NFL, you would likely assume he's either a kicker or a receiver for the Patriots.
Anyway, Switzer's height might not be ideal for the NFL, but we know he's tough enough to play in the league because you're basically tough enough to do anything in life if you've sat through the excruciating pain that comes along with getting a lip tattoo.
Although Switzer is short, the Cowboys are still expecting big things out of him this year. The 22-year-old, who could see some serious action in 2017 tallied 244 catches for 2,907 yards as a four-year starter at North Carolina.
Oh, and Switzer can also do this:
I don't think any kickers can do that.
