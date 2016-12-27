Cowboys star LT Tyron Smith reportedly has sprained MCL, won't miss playoffs
You can breathe, Dallas
When Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith hobbled to the sideline after the final play of the third quarter Monday night, all of Dallas held its breath. Smith didn't return to the game and was spotted with a wrap covering his knee.
On Tuesday, good news emerged. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith has a sprained MCL but will not miss any playoff games. Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reported something similar, saying the Cowboys don't believe the injury is serious.
#Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffered an MCL sprain after a shot to the knee, source said. He'll miss this week, but be ready for the playoffs— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2016
On Tuesday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett ruled Smith out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Smith, a crucial member of the most dominant offensive line in football, was battling a knee injury before Monday's game. He was listed as questionable and played until he was forced to leave with the reported sprained MCL.
He's a big reason why Dak Prescott has been so well protected this year and Ezekiel Elliott has a shot to break Eric Dickerson's rookie rushing record. With their star left tackle out for their regular-season finale, it will be interesting to see how the Cowboys handle their other starters -- like Prescott, whose protection could suffer without Smith.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Victor Cruz: Pats don't want to face us
The Giants are 3-1 in their last four meetings with the Patriots, including two Super Bowl...
-
Reggie Bush could set an ugly NFL record
It's been a long season for the former No. 2 overall pick
-
Belichick not a fan of frequent firings
The Patriots coach has some thoughts on NFL coaches who were recently fired
-
Week 17 Super Bowl Odds
Look at the quarterbacks the Patriots might have to play in the playoffs
-
Ranking potential NFL coaching jobs
Using factors like location, ownership and access to a decent QB, our man ranks 11 potential...
-
Report: Pats want a lot for Garoppolo
The Pats have a knack for dealinng their backup quarterbacks onto other teams
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre