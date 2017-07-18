Cowboys' Terrance Williams explains video of shirtless race in strip club parking lot

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams was spotted engaging in a foot race outside the Dallas-area strip club, XTC Cabaret. TMZ Sports obtained video of the race, in which Williams pretty handily defeated the man he was up against.

While TMZ claimed Williams "got into a heated convo with one of the other clubgoers" and decided to settle it with a race, Williams says that's not true. Here's what he told Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan:

"That's a fake story," Williams tells me in a 5:45 a.m. Tuesday conversation. "That's my best friend I'm running with. And we only did it because I was waiting on my car." Williams tells me he did indeed show up to XTC Cabaret in Dallas to "celebrate a friend's birthday … I showed up and briefly showed my face. And then we left -- not at 5 a.m., but at 3 a.m. We waited for my car, we ran and then I left and went home and got ready for workouts the next day." Williams says there was no "beef" or "heated conversation." But he's miffed at TMZ for posting a story with so many inaccuracies. "I would never do something so dumb that would put me in the headlines like that," Williams says. "And I never will. I'd like TMZ to take that story down, or at least get the facts straight."

Williams at least appears to be in pretty good shape and ready for Cowboys training camp, which kicks off in just a few days. The Cowboys will probably be in the news three or four (hundred) more times between now and then.