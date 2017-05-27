Cris Carter can explain why Odell Beckham was terrible against Packers in the playoffs

The Giants' 2016 season came to an abrupt end against the Packers in a January wild-card matchup, one that will be remembered in part for Odell Beckham Jr.'s horrible performance. One of the league's best wide receivers had just four catches for 28 yards to go along with two drops and a postgame wall-punching incident.

At the time, Twitter tried to blame Beckham's poor performance on Justin Bieber (days before the game, Beckham and some teammates were spotted in Miami partying with Bieber), though Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, who is serving as a mentor to Beckham, has a more plausible explanation.

"He realized he was too hyped for the game and put too much pressure on himself after he dropped the first pass," Carter told the New York Daily News' Gary Myers. "That created anxiety. He didn't play well. He thought he was going to have a great game against Green Bay and destroy them. He tried to do too much after the first drop and that's when the anxiety came ... What about all the [Giants] who didn't go to Miami and played like horse manure?"

Meanwhile, the Giants took part in OTAs this week -- and Beckham wasn't there. Early in the week, the expectation was that he would show by Thursday, but that didn't happen. He later told NFL Network that "I love my team and am excited about the season" but had "no comment" on whether he'd attend future OTAs, adding that he would be at mandatory minicamp "for sure" when it opens on June 13.

In the meantime, Beckham, whose new deal with Nike pays him more than his Giants contract, has been seen working out with former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. And before you read too much into that, Carter explains that Beckham enlisted Manziel's help because "he needed somebody to throw him the ball."

"Odell is going to grow up," Carter told Myers. "That why's he is bringing other people in his life so he can grow up. If he wasn't trying to grow up, he wouldn't be calling Cris Carter. He's getting people to tell him all the right stuff. He wants to be better. Not only as a player, but emotionally, as a son, friend and teammate. He's in the process of doing that. ...

"I told [Beckham], 'It's the first time you're the second best wide receiver in the building. I know you don't like that, but get used to it. I'm the one with the [gold] jacket. His mind is in a great place. He knows what's at stake. He wants to work out to get better. Sometimes a personal trainer is better than the strength coach for the team."