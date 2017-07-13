Dak Prescott at the ESPYs: 'We're the Cowboys. We're gonna win the NFC East'

The NFC East is always one of the most competitive divisions in football. That's been especially true in recent years -- no team has won the division in back-to-back seasons since 2010. The Dallas Cowboys will become the latest team to attempt the feat in 2017, and according to their star quarterback, they're going to be the ones that finally get it done.

Dak Prescott on ESPY red carpet asked who is gonna win NFC East: "We're the Cowboys. We're gonna win the NFC East." pic.twitter.com/Goli1r73sq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 12, 2017

Dak having confidence in himself and his team is not surprising. He's a confident person and player, and anybody asked the same question when in the same position, would likely answer it the same way. But Dak is betting against a whole lot of precedent here.

Not only has no NFC East team repeated as division champions since 2009-10 (Eagles), but the Cowboys haven't done it since 1996. That's 20 years. They haven't even made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 1998-99, and haven't won double-digit games in consecutive years since, again, 1995-96.

This Cowboys team is different than those of years past in that it's based around the best offensive line in football and two sophomore stars (Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott), but they do have to weather some challenges. There's a first place schedule. There's the secondary exodus that took place during free agency. There's a suspension to David Irving, Jaylon Smith's return from injury, turnover on the aforementioned best line in football, the aging of Jason Witten, and more. It won't be easy.

If Dak himself plays anything like he did last season, though, then the Cowboys are probably the front-runners.