Dak Prescott commends former Cowboys QB Tony Romo's 'amazing job' helping him

Tony Romo may be out of Dallas, but he hasn't been forgotten by sophomore quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott spoke about his and Romo's relationship Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show, and Prescott had nothing but good things to say about Romo. He complimented Romo on never making their relationship awkward, as veteran and young quarterback relationships can sometimes be (harkening back to the Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers horror stories of old). Prescott also continued to assert that there was never any internal drama between him and Romo.

"I mean, Tony did an amazing job of helping me out. I think that's what Tony realized is that, he couldn't necessarily control whether he was going to play or not. But what he can control is our relationship," Prescott told Eisen. "And I think Tony did a great job, and I commend Tony and thank him so much for that -- of being another coach for me, of helping me out, of in the middle of the game, at practice, on the field [and] off the field, giving me advice."

Prescott's comments on how Romo handled the discomfort of coaching your prospective replacement were equally warm. "It truly never did [get uncomfortable]. And that's why I say I commend him," Prescott said. "I don't know how he felt personally. I mean, obviously I know as much of a competitor he is, that he wanted to play."

Even though Prescott may have said "I commend him" one too many times throughout the interview, the message is clear. He is undoubtedly happy with where he and Romo were at. The Cowboys had an outstanding run in 2016, and no matter how hard it was for Romo, he watched his team succeed. At worst, Romo was able to put aside his feelings about losing "his" team and do what benefited the Cowboys not only on the field, but also in the media.

Whatever the case may be, the Cowboys are Prescott's team now. He's focused on leading a Super Bowl contender, and the Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott tandem look like they'll be the face of the Cowboys for years to come.