Dak Prescott is 'confident' that the Cowboys will be playing in Super Bowl LII

Although Dak Prescott didn't get to play in the Super Bowl this season, the Cowboys quarterback did get a small taste of Super Bowl week by spending time in Houston in the days leading up to the game.

The biggest moment of the week for Prescott came Saturday, when he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year over teammate Ezekiel Elliott.

Hopefully everyone got a good dose of Prescptt during that ceremony because it doesn't sound like he plans on attending next year. Instead, Prescott is "confident" that he'll be preparing to play in Super Bowl LII, which will be held on Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

"So confident," Prescott told the Dallas Morning News recently when asked if he was confident about the Cowboys' Super Bowl chances next season. "I don't think anyone has more confidence in me than I do in myself. Not only myself but this team, organization, it's the Cowboys."

After taking the Cowboys to an NFC East title and a first-round bye before Dallas' loss to the Packers in the divisional round, the Super Bowl definitely sounds like the next logical step for Prescott.

"We're excited for what's to come for our growth as a unit, as a team, as an organization," Prescott said. "We've got a great young team and we're looking for a lot more.''

During his rookie year, Prescott tied the rookie wins record of 13 set by Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. Prescott was also favorably compared to Russell Wilson, who led the Seahawks to the divisional round of the playoffs during his rookie year in 2012.

If you're a rookie, those are two players you definitely want to be compared to, and that's because both of them went on to win the Super Bowl in their second season.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas definitely like Prescott's chances of taking home the Lombardi Trophy next season. As of Monday, the Cowboys had the top odds (8-1) of making the Super Bowl out of any team in the NFC. The only team with better odds than the Cowboys of winning Super Bowl LII just happens to be the newly crowned champion Patriots at 5-1.