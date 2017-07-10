Dak Prescott jabs Ezekiel Elliott for his nude photo shoot in ESPN's 'Body Issue'

As you may already know, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott recently became the latest athlete to pose for the cover of ESPN's "Body Issue." Here he is, drenched in water and holding an ice-blue football in all his nude glory:

ESPN Body Issue 2017 pic.twitter.com/pMSGIVBiRL — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 26, 2017

When you pose nude for a magazine cover, your teammates are probably going to get asked about it. Especially the famous ones that are your friends and road-trip roommates. That's exactly what happened Monday, when Sports Illustrated, in the midst of an interview with Dak Prescott about his charity Ready. Raise. Rise., asked Prescott about Elliott's cover shot.

Here's what he had to say:

SI: What did you think of Ezekiel Elliot's ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue cover? Prescott: I think Zeke should use his platform to do things like I'm doing with Bristol Meyers Squibb for Ready. Raise. Rise. instead of doing his thing for the body issue and doing photo shoots. SI: Would you ever pose for something like that? Prescott: I think it would have to be in order to promote something, but I'm not really sure. I would have to get that offer first and talk it over.

Now, that might seem like Prescott is calling out his teammate, but if you know anything about their relationship, then you know it's extremely likely that Prescott was just playfully needling his buddy. That's just what these guys do.

Elliott likes to tease Prescott about his hairline and his shoes.

Elliott shoots straws at Prescott during interviews and then Prescott throws candy at Elliott during interviews.

They show off their comedy chops in team videos:

And then on Sundays, Prescott lets Elliott eat all he wants.