Dak Prescott nearly doubles his salary with NFL's performance-based pay system

The NFL announced on Wednesday the recipients of performance-based pay for the 2016 season. Each team received a sum of $3.995 million (up from $3.8 million last year and $3.63 million the year before), which was then distributed to the players without affecting the salary cap.

The formula for performance-based pay weighs playing time against salary and allocates it accordingly. (As such, late-round rookies that play a lot, undrafted free agents, and low-cost veterans typically receive the highest payouts.) It should come as no surprise, then, that the leaders on offense and defense were, respectively: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , a fourth-round draft pick that started every game for America’s Team; and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole , an undrafted rookie that played 77.2 percent of the team’s snaps.

Source: NFL has paid out its Performance-Based Pay for 2016, led by Falcons CB Brian Poole at $371,873.11. Dak Prescott 2nd at $353,544.57. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2017

Prescott and Poole each had 2016 base salaries of $450,000, per Spotrac, which means they each nearly doubled their salary with the performance-based payout. They were two of an incredible 16 players that received at least $300,000 in performance-based pay for the 2016 season, double the number of players that received a payout that high last year.

The others:

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen : Fifth-round pick in 2015 that started all 16 games; also on last year’s list of $300K-plus players

guard : 2015 fourth-round pick that started all 16 games 49ers tackle Trenton Brown: 2015 seventh-round pick that started all 16 games

Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain : 2015 UDFA that started 13 games

It seems like a pretty good bet that, barring injury, we’ll be seeing a bunch of these guys again on next year’s list of the top performance-based pay recipients.