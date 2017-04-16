Dak Prescott says Tony Romo left 'some big shoes for me to fill' in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the marquee franchises not just in the NFL, but all of sports. They're America's Team. The star on the side of the helmet turns players into household names -- none more so than quarterbacks.

The Cowboys' quarterback for the last decade was a guy named Tony Romo, and he holds all kinds of team records. Most passing yards in a game. Most passing touchdowns in a game. Most completions in a season. Most passing yards in a season. Most 300-yard games in a season. Most passing touchdowns in a season. Most passing yards in a career. Most 300-yard games in a career. Most passing touchdowns in a career. Most fourth-quarter comebacks. Most game-winning drives.

In other words, he was good. Romo, though, is done with football now. ( He works for us .) The end of his NFL career was accelerated by an injury and the subsequent rise of Dak Prescott, who had arguably the best season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Prescott completed 67.8 percent of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt, with 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He added 282 yards and six more scores on the ground. He finished third in the NFL behind only Tom Brady and Matt Ryan in passer rating, QBR, and Football Outsiders' DVOA.

So yeah, he was good, too. He knows, though, that he's going to have to keep doing it for a long time in order to fill Romo's shoes. And even though he already played well enough to take Romo's job, he's grateful for the relationship they developed during the one year that they were teammates.

"Me and Tony, we've always been great throughout this whole situation, before the situation when I came in (as the starter)," Prescott said, per the team's official website. "So nothing's ever changed. That's something I'm very thankful were able to manage of keeping our relationship the same throughout everything that was going on. I hope he's happy. He made the decision to retire; he's had a great career. He's got some big shoes for me to fill to try to come in and do a good job for the Cowboys."

It's safe to say he's off to a pretty good start, but there is still, of course, more work to be done.